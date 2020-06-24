Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has confirmed 60 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 188,926. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,755.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,892 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 72,656 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 69,536 in Punjab, 23,388 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,634 in Balochistan, 11,483 in Islamabad, 1,337 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 892 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,516 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,124 in Sindh, 855 in KP, 106 in Balochistan, 108 in Islamabad, 23 in GB and 23 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,150,141 coronavirus tests and 23,380 in last 24 hours. 77,754 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,337 patients are in critical condition.