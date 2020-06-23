Share:

“I was born during an eclipse. I believe very

much in astrology. If you were born on an eclipse it indicates your destiny is chaotic.”

-Gloria Vanderbilt

The solar eclipse witnessed in Pakistan on June 21 was one of the rarer, ‘annular’ eclipses that come about less frequently. This eclipse in particular was even more unique because it fell on summer solstice, the longest day of the year. Many cultures and traditions associate the mystical and mythological with the coming of an eclipse. From the threat of bad omens to myths surrounding demons eating the sun and causing an eclipse, history and mythology both feature this phenomenon pretty frequently as an event that stands out.