Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that overseas Pakistanis are our assets and provision of all possible facilitates to them in all sectors including remittances is the prime priority of the government. Addressing a meeting to provide incentives to overseas Pakistanis regarding remittances, the Prime Minister said that special attention should be paid on skills development and professional training of artisans keeping in view the job opportunities and the market available abroad so that better chances could be provided to such capable people. He directed Finance Advisor and the Governor State Bank to finalize the concessional package on remittances as soon as possible to ensure its timely implementation. The meeting was attended by Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant Shahbaz Gul, Secretary Finance and other senior officials.

SBP Governor Raza Baqir and Deputy Governor SBP attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting considered the current status of remittances sent by Overseas Pakistanis and various proposals to grant more incentives in this regard.