ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed all the provincial chief secretaries to ensure zero-tolerance policy over wheat smuggling and hoarding and also formulate a long-term strategy in view of the country’s future requirements.

Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding measures to reduce prices of wheat and flour here, the Prime Minister said ensuring adequate availability of wheat as per the requirements and controlling prices of wheat and flour is top priority of the government.

He said protection of the poor is of paramount importance for his government so that they do not have to bear extra burden.

While commenting on the decisions taken in consultation with the provincial governments to reduce the prices of wheat and flour, Imran Khan directed that immediate steps be taken to ensure the implementation of these decisions as soon as possible.

He also directed that a long-term strategy should be evolved keeping in view needs of the country and to avoid any difficulty in future.

Later, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh briefed the meeting on the decisions taken in consultation with the provincial governments to meet the needs of wheat and flour as well as reduce their prices.

Planning Asad Umar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood, and other senior officials attended the meeting, while Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined the huddle via video link.