rawalpindi - A case has been registered against the police officer involved in thrashing citizens including two lawyers besides pointing pistol on them in DhokeKashmirian.

The accused police officer was identified as ASI ZafarUllah Butt.

A case was lodged with Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad on the complaint of SHO SI Tahir Ahmed Rehan against ASI under sections 155C, 342 and 506ii of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Earlier, SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar had suspended the ASI and held inquiry against him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Bar Council And the district bar association denounced police brutality against two lawyers and banned entry of policemen in court premises.

However, later on, the police bosses negotiated with DBA representatives and made them to lift ban over entry of police by inserting section 365 in the FIR already registered against ASI.

President DBA Ghulam Mustafa Shah alleged SHO PS Sadiqabad tried to save the skin of accused ASI in FIR by mentioning lawyers attacked officer first.

According to details, SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Tahir Ahmed Rehan filed a complaint stating that a video went viral on social media showing ASI ZafarUllah while confronting with some truck driver over violation of lockdown when two lawyers appeared from somewhere and intervened into police matters.

The both lawyers started quarrelling with ASI and one of them also pushed the police Officer. He mentioned the ASI responded by slapping a lawyer besides taking out his official pistol to stop the advancement of lawyers. Later, the ASI brought the two lawyers to police station. He said during preliminary investigation, it was found that ASI misused his authority in limits of another police station by mishandling citizen and lawyers.

On the other hand, PBC has strongly condemned the incident of police brutality against innocent citizen and two young lawyers, when they were subjected to physical assault by ASI ZafarUllah Butt in DhokeKashmirian and then taken to police station.

DBA President Ghulam Mustafa Shah also expressed his deep concerns over police manhandling and placed a ban over entry of cops in court premises. This compelled senior officers to sit with lawyers around table and to sort out the matter.

“ASI Zafar thrashed citizen and two lawyers publically but SHO Tahir Ahmed Rehan showed him innocent in FIR,” he said adding that police had also refused to entertain the complaint of lawyers. He said later on the version of lawyers was considered true and section 365 was inserted in FIR lodged against ASI with PS Sadiqabad.