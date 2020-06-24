Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the aim of the targeted lockdown is to isolate maximum COVID-19 cases.

The minister while chairing a meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said there is a positive difference seen in urban areas where people are using face masks at public places.

Meanwhile, 3,946 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 186,598. These include 68308 in Punjab, 71092 in Sindh, 22633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9587 in Balochistan, 11219 in Islamabad, 1326 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 869 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3695 with 105 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. Around 24,599 corona tests were carried out during this period while 73,471 patients have so far recovered from the disease, according to the NCOC.