ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has lauded engineers and scientists of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for their meritorious services and assured government’s complete support in capacity enhancement of the organization. President Alvi visited ‘Space Application and Research Centre’ (SPARC), a subsidiary of SUPARCO. Gen Nadeem Raza Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee accompanied the President during the visit. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the President was briefed about SUPARCO’s activities and achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space technology. Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) and Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, Chairman SUPARCO received the dignitaries at the venue, said the ISPR press release.