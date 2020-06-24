Share:

LAHORE - In view of the health hazards due to COVID-19 situation, the Punjab government has decided not to allow setting up of sacrificial animals’ markets in the cities on the eve of Eidul Azha this year. Decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday.

The CM was briefed on the risks involved in allowing animals’ markets ahead of the upcoming Eid. Consequently, the meeting decided against establishing the animals’ markets within the city limits.

The Chief Minister directed that a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha should be prepared to regulate the sale of animals outside the city limits. Also, addressing the meeting, the CM expressed his satisfaction that daily testing capacity of Punjab has reached to 12 thousand while the total number of corona patients stood at 68,308. The meeting was told that as many as 19,580 patients had recovered and 3,498 were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. Health authorities also told the meeting that the number of confirmed patients had declined during the last three days while the number of high dependency units in the hospitals of the provincial metropolis had been increased from 671 to 1,228.

Briefing the participants about the situation of availability of beds in hospitals, the health officials further said that the number of oxygen-beds in Rawalpindi hospitals was being increased from 227 to 607 and 58 more beds were also being arranged for corona patients in Nishter Hospital Multan.

Now, the number of beds has increased to 202 in this hospital. Similarly, they added, 66 ventilators had been provided to Mayo Hospital Lahore, Nishter Hospital Multan, Urology Hospital Rawalpindi, Social Security Hospital Lahore and PKLI Lahore in collaboration with the federal government.

Three PCR machines have also been given to Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur and Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, they said. The meeting was also told that services of 473 additional doctors, 674 nurses and 211 health professionals have been arranged. The heirs of employees of grades up to 16 will be given four million rupees who will die while performing corona duties. The heirs of 17 and above grade officers will be given eight million rupees under Shaheed Package. The meeting also approved the revision of SOPs for the burial of corona patients has been given and the family member could also give ghusal to the deceased while wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The CM also directed to continue crackdown against those involved in the hoarding of necessary medicines and asked the administration to submit the report. Meanwhile, the Punjab Healthcare Commission should take action against private hospitals involved in overcharging, he said. He also directed to constitute a committee to monitor matters pertaining to private hospitals. He further directed to submit a definitive plan for sealing some areas in Lahore at the earliest and decision of sealing of the areas should be implemented after consultation with the stakeholders, the CM added.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home) administrative Secretaries and Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting at CMO while military officials, Secretary Local Bodies, Secretary Transport, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Livestock and DG PDMA participated through video link.

SAPM YAR MUHAMMAD RIND CALLS ON CM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters including the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar stated that both the provinces will together move forward for development and prosperity. The people of Balochistan are hardworking and patriotic and the Punjab government will continue its cooperation for the development of Balochistan province, he added.

Balochistan is very near to my heart and the development of Balochistan is, in fact, the progress of Pakistan. The heart of Punjab beats for every Pakistani and it will continue to fulfil the obligation of extending love to every province, he continued.

The need for working collectively for national development has even more increased and Punjab will not lag in the mission of serving the brethren living in Balochistan province, he further said. The CM added that restoration work of the monument of Mir Chaakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara has been started. Its area will be expanded by removing the adjoining boundary wall and the building will be properly preserved. Meanwhile, the rest house and museum will also be built besides construction of connecting roads, he said.

The CM said the locality of Sathgarah will also be developed as a tourist spot and the Sathgarah fort, Mitchells Farm and the historic hydro-electric power station, designed by Sir Ganga Ram, would be of interest to the visitors. He said the sewerage system is also being developed in Sathgarah village. He assured the Punjab government will complete cardiology hospital, rescue 1122 and other projects in Balochistan and complete support will be provided in this regard. He said the Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology has been established in DG Khan.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind thanked the Punjab government for restoration of the mausoleum of tribal Baloch chieftain adding that Usman Buzdar has won their hearts because Mir Chaakar-e-Azam Rind also enjoys a distinct status in the history of Punjab. Usman Buzdar has rendered valuable services to bring the people of both the provinces closer to each other, he said. The role being played by Usman Buzdar for promoting inter-provincial harmony is a valuable thing and we treat Punjab as our home and love it.

Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to visit Balochistan. He presented an album of photos of the mausoleum of Mir Chaakar-e-Azem Rind to SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind, who was also briefed about the restoration work of the historic tomb by DG WCLA Kamran Lashari.

Provincial Ministers Murad Raas and Yasir Humayun, as well as Secretary Information, were also present on this occasion.