LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting here at his office on Tuesday which was attended by Commissioner PESSI Tanveer Iqbal and other concerned officers. The meeting discussed the important points of Budget 2020-21 and reviewed progress on various ongoing development projects. Commissioner PESSI Tanveer Iqbal briefed the minister about the progress on DG Khan Social Security Hospital and Sargodha Social Security Hospital. Ansar Majeed Khan directed that all development projects should be completed in a stipulated time. He said that transparency of any project will not be compromised. He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had lauded the performance of the department. He further maintained that government will ensure the protection of workers’ rights. He said that SOPs were being strictly followed in the industries of Punjab to secure the workers from the coronavirus. Social security hospitals are being established in the remote areas of Punjab to provide the best medical facilities to the workers. The government was making efforts according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for improving the living standards of the workers of Punjab, the minister concluded.