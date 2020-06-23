Share:

Islamabad-Currently, no one knows where Ayesha Sana is hiding. She owed 20 million rupees to many people. A person named Mian Ali Moeen has registered a case at Defence-B police station against the actress for handing fake cheque.

When Moeen met Ayesha, she handed a cheque which was later bounced. Now a fraud case has been booked against her. Ayesha Sana borrowed money from different people as part of customary committees and yet she hasn’t returned the money to any of them.

The police are in search of her. She has been of the industry as an actress and host. She became ‘morning show anchor’ due to her show Meena Bazaar with Ayesha Sana.