Share:

Trees are important for all living beings, since they provide the essential nutrients to the habitat and are our sole provider for oxygen.

It is sad to write that while trees give us our ability to breathe, they are rapidly being cut with no replacements being planted. In remote areas, people use these trees and their branches for fuel for their kitchens, etc. Our government has failed to take an initiative to provide them with alternatives and stop them from cutting trees.

It is the high time to raise awareness amongst the people to prevent cutting trees, since trees are very important to the ecosystem and are essential for human life.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.