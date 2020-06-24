Share:

Nawabshah - Three of a family died in a fatal road accident near here on Tuesday. As per details, a speedy ambulance of the Civil Hospital Khairpur hit a motorcycle at Khanan bus stop of the Mehran Highway near Bandhi. As a result, one Kareem Bux Brohi, his wife and daughter died on the spot, while his seven month old daughter sustained injuries. The ill-fated belonged to Goth Shahmir Brohi near Saath Mile.The ambulance driver fled, while the police shifted the bodies and injured to hospital and later they were handed to relatives after medico legal formalities.