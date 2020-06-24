Share:

DIR LOWER - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saadat Hassan, the TMA Dir Lower officials and fire brigade staff disinfected city areas on Tuesday to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. The disinfection drive, which started at Sabzi Mandi, Timergara in the morning, soon expanded to markets, shops and all other public places. The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned assistant commissioners (ACs) to visit different areas and inspect implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial govt.