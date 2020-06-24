PESHAWAR - The business community on Tuesday demanded an end to lockdown, revision in rent of corporation properties, opening of wedding halls, banquet halls under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and avoid harassment in the name of SOPs violation.
The demands were raised before Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan during a meeting held here at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
The Commissioner said that business community was the backbone of the county’s economy and the government was taking measures to facilitate them. He made it clear that the administration is trying to avoid any such step affecting the business and trade activities. However, he said it was essential to fully implement the SOPs to contain spread of novel coronavirus.
On the occasion former FPCCI president, Ghazanfar Bilour said that the business community was ready to cooperate with the local administration in enforcement of the SOPs to stop spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the raids conducted by the local administration along with police on shops and markets were unacceptable, he said.
He also asked the provincial government to take back the unprecedented increase in rents of corporation properties.
The SCCI leader Shuakat Ali demanded complete end to lockdown and to allow businesses seven days a week.
He said the unprecedented 200 per cent increase in corporation properties rent by the government was unjustifiable and unfair. The traders were ready to cooperate with local administration to implement SOPs, but the administration should maintain dignity during raids on their shops, he added.
The SCCI former office-bearer Ziaul Haq Sarhadi hailed the opening of Torkham and Ghulam Khan borders for trade, adding the government step would give a boost to mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and Central Asian republics.
Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Khan said the business community was playing a pivotal role in the economic development of the country, so the government was also committed to facilitate them. He said the provincial government was taking preventive and precautionary steps to control spread of Covid-19 in light of the decisions taken during the National Coordination Committee (NCC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He said that decision regarding opening of wedding halls and banquet halls would be taken after the end of smart lockdown.
He assured the traders to take up issue regarding increase in rents of corporation properties with deputy commissioner Peshawar. He said it was quite difficult to implement the SOPs on private educational institutions