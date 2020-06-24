Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two more persons died of novel coronavirus infection in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Tuesday, taking the number of deaths from the virus in the territory to 88.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the victims include an 85-year-old man from Kadar area of Kulgam and a 58-year-old woman from Natipora area of Srinagar.

The octogenarian from Kulgam was admitted to Soura Hospital in Srinagar on June 5 and died today (Tuesday) morning. “The patient had underlying problems, including heart ailment and hypertension and was on temporary pacemaker,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent at Soura Hospital, said.

Earlier, the woman from Srinagar died at Chest Disease (CD) Hospital on Monday night.

“The woman was diabetic, hypertensive and had bilateral pneumonia. She was shifted from SMHS hospital to the CD hospital on Monday evening where she died later in the evening,” CD Hospital officials said.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus has risen in the occupied territory to 88, with 77 deaths in the Kashmir valley, 10 in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

Occupied Kashmir had recorded 6,935 coronavirus positive cases till Monday night. Out of these, 4,712 cases are in the Valley, 1,376 in Jammu division and 847 in Ladakh region.