ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Yao Jing on Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to exchange views and discuss common issues.

During the course of the meeting the Asad Qaiser said that China and Pakistan were partners in progress, and the ongoing collaboration in diverse sectors through CPEC would usher in prosperity for both countries.

He further suggested enhancing interaction between business communities of both countries to further strengthen the existing business relations. He similarly suggested enhancing interaction and cooperation between Parliamentary Friendship Groups and Commerce & Agriculture Committees of both Parliaments.

Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan was the real strength of China and CPEC would undoubtedly benefit not only China and Pakistan, but the whole region.

He further said that Pakistan had an unrivalled importance in Chinese foreign policy and the leadership of both countries had variously demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He added that parliamentary interaction could strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser told the Chinese Ambassador that the coronavirus pandemic had affected the world and Pakistan in particular, causing a dent to the progressing economy of the country and that Pakistan immensely values Chinese medical support in the time of crisis.

He vowed to extend such cooperation to each other in the hour of need in the future as well. Later, the Chairman Selyani Welfare Trust Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi and his team joined the meeting.

Apprising the Ambassador about the philanthropic activities of Selyani Welfare Trust under the stewardship of Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi, the Speaker said that Selyani Welfare Trust had been actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities throughout its countrywide network in natural calamities and catastrophes.

He said that they have been a partner to the Prime Minister’s initiative for providing shelter homes and food to the destitute. He said that since Chinese government was working in social sector development, therefore, the purpose was to connect non-governmental and philanthropic organizations like Selyani Welfare Trust to supplement the Chinese efforts.

Ambassador Jing appreciated the efforts of the Speaker and said that his Chinese Embassy would definitely like to involve local development partners for enhancing its social welfare outreach besides mobilising Chinese companies operating in Balochistan.