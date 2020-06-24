Share:

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a webinar said yes­terday that in the current sit­uation when coronavirus has adversely impacted econo­mies around the world, there is a dire need to pragmatical­ly assess the situation, strate­gize and ensure sustainability is maintained.

The live session, organized by Iqbal Institute of Policy Stud­ies, the participants focused on the challenges and opportuni­ties available during the cur­rent situation and expressed their views.

The session was attended by various industry leaders in­cluding Federal Parliamen­tary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan, Pres­ident IIPS Advisory Board Lt. Gen. Haroon Aslam, Shafiq Ak­bar Chairman Imarat Group of Companies, Mian Muhammad Idrees, CEO Sitara Group and Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chair­man Baig Group.

The participants gave their insight on how the ongoing pandemic is adversely affect­ing the economic activity of the country, the long term adverse effects it will have on post-Cov­id world and how other coun­tries are coping with the same circumstances.

In a constructive economic discussion, Federal Parliamen­tary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan said that it was her firm belief that only trade and not aid will help Paki­stan in moving forward.

Talking about the opportuni­ties and possibilities in the real estate sector, Shaqfiq Akbar emphasized that the need to be creative with product align­ment and strategies is more than ever as the post-Covid environment will be very dif­ferent from now. He identi­fied that we may not be able to achieve a digital Pakistan any time soon but what we can do is form policies that encourage businesses to grow.

President IIPS Advisory Board Lt. Gen. Haroon Aslam said that the world has faced a surge of unexpected conse­quences due to the outbreak of Coronavirus that is caus­ing major economic disruption with severe impacts, various techniques to mitigate the ef­fects of the pandemic and kick start the economy is indispen­sable.

Mian Muhammad demanded that since no country can sur­vive in isolation, the govern­ment should study the facilities the other countries have pro­vided and hold dialogue with them.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig stressed that the first and foremost thing to change is our mindset and adopt an intensive approach.