ISLAMABAD - Experts at a webinar said yesterday that in the current situation when coronavirus has adversely impacted economies around the world, there is a dire need to pragmatically assess the situation, strategize and ensure sustainability is maintained.
The live session, organized by Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies, the participants focused on the challenges and opportunities available during the current situation and expressed their views.
The session was attended by various industry leaders including Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan, President IIPS Advisory Board Lt. Gen. Haroon Aslam, Shafiq Akbar Chairman Imarat Group of Companies, Mian Muhammad Idrees, CEO Sitara Group and Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman Baig Group.
The participants gave their insight on how the ongoing pandemic is adversely affecting the economic activity of the country, the long term adverse effects it will have on post-Covid world and how other countries are coping with the same circumstances.
In a constructive economic discussion, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan said that it was her firm belief that only trade and not aid will help Pakistan in moving forward.
Talking about the opportunities and possibilities in the real estate sector, Shaqfiq Akbar emphasized that the need to be creative with product alignment and strategies is more than ever as the post-Covid environment will be very different from now. He identified that we may not be able to achieve a digital Pakistan any time soon but what we can do is form policies that encourage businesses to grow.
President IIPS Advisory Board Lt. Gen. Haroon Aslam said that the world has faced a surge of unexpected consequences due to the outbreak of Coronavirus that is causing major economic disruption with severe impacts, various techniques to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and kick start the economy is indispensable.
Mian Muhammad demanded that since no country can survive in isolation, the government should study the facilities the other countries have provided and hold dialogue with them.
Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig stressed that the first and foremost thing to change is our mindset and adopt an intensive approach.