KARACHI - The Coordination Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Friday denounced the brutal killing of 943 women in Pakistan in the name of honour and termed it as a moment of reckoning for the government. The Committee demanded that the barbaric elements behind the killings of women should be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment according to law. It said that the report of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had made it clear that the incidents of honour-killings were on the rise and there was a pervading sense of fear and insecurity among the women.