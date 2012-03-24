KARACHI - Sindh Secretary Education Muhammad Siddique Memon has said that the funds of around Rs1 billion have been issued to authorities concerned for the public schools in the province before the new academic session starting from April.

While presiding over a high-level meeting held at Sindh Education Department on Friday, he said that the funds will be used for the purchasing of schools’ laboratories equipment, books for libraries, furniture, computers for labs and other necessary items.

Special Secretary Riaz Memon, Additional Secretary Schools Asif Jahangir, Additional Secretary Planning Dilawar Mangi and others officials attended the meeting. The secretary education said that the department is working for the promotion of Chinese language in the province and about 200 qualified teachers would be sent China to learn Chinese language.