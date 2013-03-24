“Pity the nation that is full of beliefs and empty of religion.” Regrettably, the famous quote by Khalil Gibran seems applicable to the present-day Pakistan. Religious faith has been readily replaced by the dyed-in-the-wool and stuck-in-the-mud theological dogmas, lacking tolerance and forbearance, compassion and empathy for others.

It is unfortunate that Pakistan, which was created in the name of Islam, has become a focal point for the practices that having nothing to do with Islamic teachings. It has become a ‘bloody altar’, where people are being killed and persecuted due to their religious beliefs and affiliations.

The tragic incident of Joseph Colony, Badami Bagh, Lahore, is, indeed, a manifestation of growing intolerance, violence and religious fanaticism. After an alleged blasphemy committed by an individual belonging to the minority community, the burning of the entire locality is extremely deplorable. No religious, legal or ethical code allows such arbitrary and extreme acts to be conduct against any human being. Both Islam and the constitution of Pakistan guarantee the security of life and property to non-Muslims.

Having said that, the Founding Fathers of Pakistan were committed in recognising and protecting the rights of minorities. The most important manifestation of this commitment is reflected in the state’s national flag, where they are represented by a white stripe. Besides this, the state policy of Pakistan reflected in the Objective Resolution that was passed in 1949, in addition to other subsequent constitutions, has been very clear and proactive towards protecting their rights.

Islam strives for the establishment of a pluralistic, egalitarian and tolerant society based on the principles of justice, equality and fundamental human values. But unfortunately, some religious leaders are promoting their version of Islamic principles, thereby leading to mischief that is strongly condemned and prohibited in Islam.

Allama Iqbal, the great thinker and philosopher, has devoted a substantial portion of his poetry condemning and warning against such mullahs, who defame Islam by ignoring its true spirit.

MOHSIN RAZA MALIK,

Lahore, March 16.