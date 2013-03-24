PETRA, Jordan (AFP) - US President Barack Obama strolled among the ancient Jordanian ruins at Petra on Saturday, on the final leg of a four-day Middle East tour dominated by his embrace of Israel.

Obama flew by helicopter to view the rose-coloured stone ruins of the ancient Nabataean city, after winds from a sandstorm abated and allowed him to make the 55-minute trip across the plains and mountains of Jordan.

On Friday, high winds in Israel forced Obama to take his motorcade instead of his Marine One chopper to visit the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and there had been fears his jaunt to Petra would be scrapped.

The US president, on the first foreign journey of his second term, emerged into a sunlit square facing the iconic Treasury building at Petra, carved out of the towering walls of sandstone rocks in southern Jordan.

“This is pretty spectacular,” Obama, in a blue windbreaker, sweater, khaki pants and sunglasses said, peering up at the rocky cliffs. “It’s amazing. Spectacular.”

Obama arrived at the ruins through a famous tunnel squeezed through rock formations, and was led through the World Heritage Site by Dr Suleiman al-Farajat, a University of Jordan tourism professor.

The visit to Petra, Jordan’s most visited tourist site, wrapped up a four-day stay in the Middle East designed to assure Israel he is serious about its defence from Iran and to keep Israeli-Palestinian peace hopes alive.

Obama also warned on Friday that he was worried that Syria could become an enclave of “extremism” as his own policy towards the vicious sectarian war threatening to tear the nation apart came under scrutiny.

“(Extremists) are very good about exploiting situations that, you know, are no longer functioning. They fill that gap,” Obama said at a news conference with King Abdullah II. Obama’s reluctance to arm opposition groups in Syria, fearing they are, or could transform into, extremist foes with links to Al-Qaeda, dogged him during questioning by journalists. On Friday, a Jordanian reporter asked him why superpower America had no plan to end the killing in Syria, prompting Obama to defend US diplomatic efforts to isolate Syria and to note hundreds of millions of dollars in US aid. He also said he would ask Congress to provide $200 million in budget support for Jordan this year as it cares for more than 450,000 Syrian refugees.

“This will mean more humanitarian assistance and basic services, including education for Syrian children so far from home, whose lives have been upended,” he said.

Obama also warned during his visit that the use of chemical weapons by Syria’s armed forces would be a game changer that would invite international action.

He wrapped up his first visit to Israel as president on Friday by giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he had feuded in his first term, a hug.