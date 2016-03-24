LAHORE - Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, on behalf of President of Pakistan, has awarded civil awards to different personalities for rendering meritorious services in various fields of life.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor House yesterday, was attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, lawmakers and senior government officials.

As many as 24 professionals were awarded civil awards .

The recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz included Prof Talat Naseer Pasha, Prof Arshad Ali, Prof Shahbaz Mian, Inaz-ul-Hassan, Masood Ashar, Prof Khalida Tareen and Muhammad Shahryar Sultan.

Those who received the Pride of Performance awards included: Dr Nazir Ahmed, Ikram Ullah, Ahmed Saeed, Prof M Zakria, Aamir Suhail, Wajahat Masood, Wasif Nagi, Muneer Ahmed Muneer, Masood Akhter, Khalid Saleem Butt, Waseem Abbas, Ustad Nathoo Khan (late) and Ijaz Qaiser.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was conferred upon Prof Muhammad Ali, Najeebud Din Jamal, Jameel Ather Qazi and Dr Zahid Ashraf.