LAHORE - More than 250 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia reached Lahore airport on Friday. After investigation at the airport, the immigration authorities let them go home.

As per immigration sources, these Pakistanis were sent back over their illegal stay in Saudi Arabia. They were caught and jailed there as they gone abroad illegally, the sources said. An immigration officer cited poverty behind this crime. Most of the deportees were from upper Punjab. Meanwhile, five Ummrah pilgrims reached plane for boarding at airport without having issued their boarding passes from the airline concerned. The airport manager sought explanation from the official concerned.