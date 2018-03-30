Share:

LAHORE - The 4th South Asian International Wushu Championship commenced in a colorful opening ceremony here at the International Sports Gymnasium at Nisther Park Sports Complex on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sameer Ahmed graced the opening ceremony as chief guest while Director General Punjab Food Authority Noorul Amin Mengal, DSO Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Tanveer Abbass, Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) president Iftikhar Ahmed Awan, SVP Mrs Ambreen Iftikhar, secretary Aman Ullah, Rehan Rohan and more than 120 players and spectators were also present on the occasion.

On the eve of 23rd March, the gymnasium was decorated well and was presenting bridal look. Five international teams including Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites have been featuring in this international activity.

After march past, the teams were introduced to the chief guest. After that, different cultural dances were performed to show the rich culture of Pakistan and then some wushu and martial arts events took place.

DC Lahore Sameer Ahmed said that this is a great moment for Lahorites that international wushu teams have arrived to take part in an international event. This will surely give a very positive and strong message to the entire world that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country. I hope this event will help in attracting more international teams to come and play in Pakistan.”

Sri Lankan coach and captain said: “We are very happy to be here in Lahore. Pakistanis always give great respect and love to us. Pakistan is a safe country to play and there is nothing in real what is wrongly portrayed against this beautiful country.”

Afghanistan coach and captain also thanked the DC Lahore for his kind support towards the game of wushu. “Pakistan is our neighboring country and always supports us.” Iranian coach and captain also lauded the keen interest of DC Lahore towards promotion of this game and giving them warm welcome and great hospitality.”