Share:

Lahore - The 5th NBP Punjab Powerlifting Championship for men’s junior, sub juniors, seniors and masters will be held tomorrow (Sunday) here at the national weightlifting club coaching centre opposite Punjab Stadium at 1:00 pm under the auspices of Punjab Powerlifting Association.

According to organising secretary Aqeel Javed Butt, the organising committee comprises Shahid Iqbal Dar as chairman and Imran Ali Butt, Jan Mohammad, Prof Khizer Hayat, Zobair Yousaf Butt, Mian Azam, Shuja Ud Din Malik, Tariq Azam, Asif Gujjar, Mehar Arshad, Shahid Mehmood Dar and Hafiz Imran Khan as its members.

The competitions will be held in 59kg, 66kg, 74kg, 83kg,93kg, 105kg, 120kg and plus 120kg class weighty categories according to IPF rules. The players of districts, divisions, clubs, gyms of Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Kasur, Muridke and Rawalpindi will take part in different categories. Dilber Hussain Khan will inaugurate the championship while Ijaz Gull, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Farzana Butt and Abdul Majeed will be guests of honour and distribute medals, belts, certificates, trophies, souvenirs among the winners and top performers.

The strongest man of the championship will be awarded the belt.