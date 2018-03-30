Share:

MULTAN-Speakers at a seminar disclosed on Friday that over 90 million Pakistanis are compelled to consume poisonous water as a result of which almost 50 million fell prey to killer diseases.

The seminar was organised by Rohi Development Organisation and the participants unanimously demanded the government to review its priorities and ensure supply of potable water to every citizen.

Addressing the seminar, Maj (r) Mujeeb, Dr Farooq Langah, Moazzam Kamran Babar, Jawad Amin Qureshi and others said that on one hand the elite class enjoys mineral water while on the other hand poor people are forced to consume arsenic-contaminated water. They stressed upon the government to change its priorities and launch water supply projects on war footing.

They pointed out that the people fall prey to heart, liver, bone, skin, intestines, hepatitis and cancer complications after drinking arsenic contaminated water. They warned that the health experts have declared arsenic incurable and no medicines are available in the market for its treatment. They said that the water on 90 percent areas is contaminated which failed to qualify the standards fixed by WHO. They further explained that 10 milligram arsenic is permissible in water but in Pakistan this ratio stands at over 50 mmgs. They said that it is unfortunate that no one take notice of this very important issue.

MULTANITES CELEBRATE 23RD MARCH

The Multanites celebrated Youm-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Day) with national zeal and enthusiasm as a number of rallies, seminars, conferences and other activities were held here on Friday.

As the day dawned, the heads of almost all government departments, educational institutions, banks and other private organizations hoisted flags at their office buildings and played national anthem.

The participants of the Pakistan Day functions renewed their pledge to put the country on path of progress and prosperity by getting implemented March 23, 1940 resolution.

Nazariya-i-Pakistan Forum organised a function and the participants shed light on the Pakistan resolution and elaborated its importance. Through a unanimously adopted resolution, the participants of the function demanded the government to restore pre-Musharraf syllabus of Pakistan Studies with a view to making younger generations aware of Ideology of Pakistan and its importance.

The participants of the function adopted another resolution that asked the government to exert pressure on India through international community to cease its plan to turn Pakistan into a desert. They pointed out that India blocked all rivers coming to Pakistan as a result of which the country was faced with serious water shortage.

The city chapter of PML-N and Young Pakistanis Organization also organized functions in connection with Youm-e-Pakistan. The speakers asked the nation to make a pledge on the eve of March 23rd to protect Pakistan from looters and plunderers under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. They were of the opinion that the progress of Pakistan was subject to the unity of the nation. They said that it was the duty of every Pakistani to play his role for the protection of the country.

They pointed out that the country badly needed the passion that was exhibited by the Muslims of subcontinent on March 23 in 1940. They stressed upon all PML-N workers to come out of their homes and play a practical role for the progress of the country.