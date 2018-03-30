Share:

LAHORE-It is not every day that we get to see dramas filled with quality entertainment and some real strong messages helpful to survive in the world, particularly the society based on dominance of a single gender.

Since the very first episode, AisiHaiTanhai has set the standards of the drama very high by depicting the life of a girl, who,unlike many, goes through the trials and tribulations on her own.

The story with an altogether different message and issues, managed to win the hearts of fans not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

There are many reasons for this particular drama to have earned massive feedback from all around the globe. The come-back of Nadia Khan and Sonia Khan has been put to the best possible use.

We also see Saba Hameed and Sami Khan at their best in this serial with their jarring acting skills. Revolving around the most gruesome experiences of prevalent times –cyber harassment and rape, this drama has been a source to highlight the taboos which have been suppressing the innocent voices.

“When I first read the script of AisiHaiTanhai, I instantly knew that this was a project I wanted to be a part of. It unabashedly highlights the cruel face of our society, where people, especially women are not considered human. It openly speaks of a subject that very much exists around us, but we choose to brush it under the carpet. I think it’s high time we speak up against hypocrisy,” Sonia said.

AisiHaiTanhai had been a fair representation of courage and empowerment. Plucking up the courage to fight and withstand the approaching storm had not been easy for her but it would have been fatal, had she chosen to give up instead.

The conclusion of the serial had been very unpredictable. A very different episode portraying women at their best, for Pakeeza decides to rely on her own abilities, self-sufficiency, her own stronger self, instead of finding refuge elsewhere. Where Hamza’s tragic death shocked the fans, there Pakeeza’s stronger and powerful side pleased many as well.