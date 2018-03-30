Share:

Banking sector profits decline by 4pc to Rs167 billion

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - Pakistan banking sector profits declined by 4 percent to Rs167billion in 2017 as margin compression kept Net Interest Income (NII) growth in check.

The banking sector experts in a report released by the Topline Research stated the HBL's one off loss of Rs25billion ($225million) has not been included in this profit figure on account of a one-off fine imposed on its New York operations. "If we include this loss in the sample, banking sector profits will be down by 17 percent."

Data shows that NII of banks was up by meager 2 percent to Rs437 billion in 2017 as maturity of high yielding Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) and low interest rates kept margins of the sector under pressure.

Deposits of the sector grew by 10 percent whereas advances were up 18 percent. ADR of the sector improved to 50 percent versus 46 percent during last year primarily supported by improving macros and higher LSM growth.

Non-interest income of bank also remained flat as capital gains booked by the sector declined 26 percent to Rs38 billion due to high base effect. Non-markup expense also clocked in 10 percent higher keeping profitability of the sector in check. In 4Q2017, sector profits was down 8 percent YoY due to higher provisions charge and lower capital gains during the quarter.

Amongst top ten banks, Meezan Bank (MEBL) posted earnings growth of 14 percent supported by above average deposit growth and rising fee & commission income. Bank Alfalah (BAFL) and Bank Al Habib (BAHL) also posted growth of 6 percent as NPL recoveries and growth in fee income supported bank's bottom-line.

HBL bank underperformed the market as the bank had to bear additional costs on account of fine on US operations. Excluding fine, HBL posted earnings decline of 7 percent.

Sri Lanka to get Saarc Chamber presidentship

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - Nepal will hand over the portfolio of President, South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (Saarc) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex body in the region, to Sri Lanka for a next term of two year on March 26 at Colombo.

Saarc Chamber Pakistan Chapter Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik told newsmen here Friday that Ruwan Edirisinghe, newly elected President Saarc Chamber will take over the portfolio from outgoing President Suraj Vadiya.

He said that in rotation, all Saarc members countries hold this portfolio along with one seat of Vice President for a term of two year.

He said that Saarc Chamber office Colombo, is organizing a ceremony in this regard and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramasinghe will be chief guest on the occasion and senior vice president and all vice presidents along with executive committee and general assembly members grace the occasion on March 26.

He said that newly inducted president later will chair a high level special meeting of the executive committee and general assembly on March 27 in addition to other meeting of working groups to chalk out future strategy for the greater economic integration in the region.

He said that he will represent Pakistan in this ceremony and attending the meetings.