Peshawari chappals for PSL winners

A pair of Peshawari chappals awaits the members of the winning team of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 that will be held in Karachi on March 25. A shoemaker and his son have already started working on the shoes, a private news channel reported. "At the end of the day, it is Pakistan's victory," the shoemaker said adding that it was their "custom" to give presents. And it would definitely and would be added delight for the cobbler and his son if the Peshawar Zalmi win and they would be able to present Peshawari chappals Peshwar team. to Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi will face Islamabad United in the final match of PSL's third edition at Karachi's National Stadium on Sunday.

Injured Tamim Iqbal set to miss final

Peshawar Zalmi opening batsman Tamim Iqbal looks set to be ruled out for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, after experiencing a lot of pain in his left knee which has prompted him to fly to Bangkok to seek medical assessment. Tamim featured for Peshawar in the first eliminator against Quetta Gladiators, but was sidelined from the second eliminator after the problems with his knee resurfaced. This is the same knee which he had gotten operated a few years back. According to leading Bangladesh Daily Prothom Alo, Tamim said that his participation in the final depended on the outcome of his meeting with the physician in Bangkok. "I had pain in the Nidahas Trophy and so could not field in the final," Tamim was quoted as saying. "I also could not field in the match at PSL." Tamim is expected to return home on March 25 - the day of the final - and will decide the next course of action after discussing his rehab with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

‘Dreaming King’ predicts Zalmi victory

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader who is well known for his dreams, has seen another dream, this time not political but cricket related. The dreaming king, Wassan has predicted that the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition, to be played on March 25 at National Stadium Karachi, will be won by Peshawar Zalmi against the Islamabad United. Speaking to media, Wassan said he has bought seven VIP tickets worth Rs 12000 each to see PSL final at the National Stadium. He went on to say that it was good if Karachi Kings had qualified for the final. However, he said other teams are also ours and it would great to see the cricketing action in the port city.

Umaid recalls dropped catch, run-out

Umaid Asif will never forget those last few seconds that could have turned the crucial eliminator either way. “When Quetta needed just 3 runs to win [from that last ball], I prayed to God that I don’t want to return home before the final, so please make us win,” the 33-year-old said. “When the ball came towards me, I sprinted for the catch. But suddenly, the ball got lost in the floodlights. As soon as I dropped the catch, I knew I had to prevent double runs. God helped me,” he recalled. “Thankful to God, we won. We will play in the final like we have played and won in the last few knockout games. Every player will be giving their 200% in the final.”

According to Umaid, no team is easy to play. “Even a single over in T20 cricket can change the scenario. So we will not take [Islamabad United] lightly,” he added.

Umaid Asif is the second-highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi this season, with 12 wickets from 11 matches, behind Wahab Riaz’s 16 wickets from 12 matches.