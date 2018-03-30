Share:

KAMALIA-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Kamalia has been postponed, said MNA Ch Asadur Rehman in a press conference here the other day.

Ch Asadur Rehman stated that CM Shehbaz Sharif had gone abroad for a medical examination. “Therefore, the CM’s visit to Kamalia has been postponed,” he said, adding that a big PML-N public gathering would be held on April 8 at the ground of Govt High School No-1, Kamalia. Later, Ch Asadur Rehman reviewed the arrangements being made for the rally. He also discussed the steps in detail with local traders for the success of the rally. On the occasion, MNA Chaudhry Asadur Rehman prayed for the health of the chief minister, saying he was leader of the nation.

GOVT FLAYED

Awaam League Leader Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said that a single downpour had exposed tall claims of the government concerning development work in the city.

Addressing a press conference at her residence, she said that streets of the city had been turned into water ponds due to rain. She alleged that the government had awarded contracts to its blue-eyed contractors who built nothing and destroyed everything. “Citizens have been waiting for years for the construction of dilapidated roads,” she said, adding that people in Kamalia lacked even basic necessities of life due to negligence of the government. “People of Kamalia will reject the incumbent rulers in the next general elections,” she maintained.

MEETING

Members and staffers of Kamalia Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) were advised to go all out for the public welfare.

During a meeting here, TMC Chairman Malik Sharif asked the TMC members and staffers to ensure practical steps for uplift of the area and completion of ongoing development projects.

On the occasion, TMC Chairman Malik Sharif formed a committee for women welfare consisting of TMC Chief Officer Rao Shafiqur Rehman, former TMC chairman Rai Ziaullah Khan, Kalsoom Akhtar, Rani Bibi, Shamim Akhtar, Kausar Parveen and Jamila Shehzad. Kalsoom Akhtar was unanimously selected as convener of the committee.

HELD

Kamalia City police held two peddlers with huge quantity of drugs. The police, on a tip-off, raided and arrested Faisal from Mohallah Madinabad with 1.3kg of hashish. In another raid at Mohallah Eidgah, Saleem alias Sheema was nabbed with 255g of hashish. The police also recovered cash from the possession and registered cases against them.