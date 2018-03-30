Share:

islamabad - The Safe City Project of the capital city remained suspended for a day after a contractor damaged the main transmission line of the system near Shams Colony here on March 7.

According to the Shams Colony police station officials, NLC supervisor Sana Abbasi and his labour team cut the transmission line in sector H-11 due to which 869 CCTV cameras became dysfunctional at once. The accused also threatened the complainant, Abrar Hussain of dire consequences when the latter enquired from the accused about the incident. The incident took place on 7 March, 2018 and the technicians took a day to restore the transmission, according to the police officials. The Shams Colony police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 353, 186, 427, 506 and section 25/25-A of the Telegraph Act. SP Mustafa Tanveer told The Nation that the system has been restored now. He said that the contractor had damaged the transmission line which caused disruption in the system however it was restored within a day.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws including 7 drug peddlers and recovered 62 bottles of wine, 18 litres of alcohol, 350 gram heroin, 15 gram ice, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday. He said following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi, SP (Saddar) Amir Khan Naizi a special team was constituted which arrested six drug peddlers later identified as Naeem Ahmed, Fayyaz, Javed Masih, Waqas, Kashif Masih, and Amir Ghafoor. Golra police arrested the accused Usman and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Anti-Car Lifting Cell recovered a stolen car from the possession of Shahzad Khan. Ramana police arrested Hassan Butt and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. The CIA police arrested Shamshad and recovered 15 gram of ice from him. Meanwhile, Bani Gala police arrested Kashif Hussain who was involved in illegally filling cylinders. Moreover, Lohi Bher police arrested Asim Ramzan who was selling diesel illegally. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.