FAISALABAD:-A couple and their kid were found dead in their house here in the remit of Millat Town Police. According to police quoting initial findings of the autopsy report, the man and his wife have poisoned to death while their kid has died of suffocation. Police suspected that a close relative could be involved in the cold-blooded murder. The dead bodies are two days old. The police have filed an FIR on the application of brother of the deceased man.