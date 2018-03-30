Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two dacoits shot dead a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during a dacoity incident at Fateh Jang, informed sources in RPO Office on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Malik Shakil, who was President PML-N Youth Wing Fateh Jang and was running a mobile shop, they said.

According to sources, two armed dacoits stormed into a mobile shop located at main market and made the shopkeeper Malik Shakil hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits collected mobile phones and cash and tried to escape. When the shopkeeper attempted to catch the fleeing dacoits they opened fire at him. As a result, the shopkeeper sustained fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot, sources said. The dead body was moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ). A police team also rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. A case has been registered against unknown dacoits and further investigation was on, informed a police officer.

On the other hand, two armed dacoits snatched gold ornaments from two girls on gunpoint at Gulshanabad, the precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni, informed sources.

According to sources, two girls were going to a beauty parlour located at street 42 at 1:30pm when two dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted them and pointed guns on them. They said the dacoits snatched 3 gold bangles, a ring and locket from girls and managed to escape from the scene. Locals called police on which a team of Saddar Bairooni police reached at Crime scene and begun investigation. Police registered case against accused on complaint of victim girls.

In Pirwadhai, police recovered the dead body of a man from a house located at Awan Colony. The deceased was identified as Raqeeb Khan, hails from Lakki Marwat, according to a police investigator. He added that the man was tortured to death by unknown culprits whpothrew his dead body in a house in Awan Colony, Street Number 2. Police have lodged murder case against unknown killers and launched investigation.

