Share:

KHAIRPUR - Five people including one child died in separate incidents in Khairpur district on Friday. Bodies of two missing students were found from Rohri canal near Raniprur on Friday. According to Ranipur police students Jamalud Din Abro (9) student of 4 class and his friend Uzair Mahesar (12) student of 12 class of Mazhar Model School Ranipur.

Police said they were missing since two days after searching their bodies were found from Rohri canal. The bodies shifted to Ranipur Hospital for autopsy later handed over to their parents. Police further investigating to find out death cause.

BODY RECOVERED

A hanged body of girl recovered from cattle farm near Sobho Dero on Friday.

According to Sobho Dero police on received information police recovered a hanged body of Gulzar alias Gull Bano (30) from cattle farm of Arbab Mashoori Village near Sobho Dero. Police took body into custody and shifted taluka Hospital Sobho Dero for autopsy later handed over to his parents. Police took brother and other relatives of deceased into custody for investigation. Police said relatives of Gull Bano were asking for her wedding and that is the cause that she committed suicide.

BODY FOUND

A dead body of unidentified man was found from Rohri canal near Gambat on Firday. The body was shifted to GIMS Hospital for identification.

ONE CHILD DIED

According to details, the measles disease rapidly spreading in villages Yaro Lund, Sardar Lund deh Nanhadi of taluka Ghotki and several children are suffering.

Khan Muhammad Lund s/o Muhammad Siddique Lund was died due to measles virus on Friday.

Many others children Bashir Ahmed Lund (5), Mansha (2), Akhtar Hussain Lund and others are suffering from measles.

The villagers have appealed the health department and other authorities to sent doctor’s teams to save life of children.