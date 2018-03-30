Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-The Muridke Police registered a case against four PTI activists on the charge of restoring to aerial firing and displaying fireworks on the arrival of the party chief Imran Khan on his way to Gujranwala the other day.

According to police sources, the PTI office-bearers including Danyal, Tahir, Sajid and Awais had not only displayed fireworks but also made jubilation firing on the arrival of Imran Khan which caused panic and harassment among the citizen.

On the directives of the Sheikhupura DPO, the police have registered a case against the PTI activists but no arrest has been so far.

HOUSEWIFE SHOT DEAD

A housewife was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in village Barth in the remit of Ferozewala Police here on Friday. The victim Sajida Bibi, wife of Jaffar Hussain was standing in front of her house when two unidentified assailants, riding a bike, came there and shot her dead. The Ferozewala Police on the complaint of her husband have started investigation. The motive behind the murder could not ascertained yet.