ISLAMABAD - Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) will soon re-start producing the once famous Datsun passenger cars in Pakistan.

According to officials the move has been made possible after government under Auto Policy 2016-21 facilitated the company with Brownfield Investment status. After getting the Brownfield investment status now Ghandhara Nissan will import auto part at an affordable customs duty for three years.

The company would be able to import parts not locally available at 10 percent customs duty. Under the incentive, it could also import other parts of its choice under reduced duty for three years. Ghandhara Nissan was incorporated on August 8, 1981 in Pakistan as a private limited company and was later converted into a public limited company in May, 1992. It started vehicle production in December 1996, but after about 14 years its production activities came to a halt.

Its car assembly plant has remained inactive since 2010. The company posted a net profit of Rs409.96 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Nissan discontinued its Datsun brand in 1988, but it revived it with Datsun Go in 2012, in the international market.

With the launch of Datsun Pakistan will not only get a new car with latest features and most likely at an affordable price but the production line is expected to create 1,810 jobs.

From last many decades, three Japanese auto assemblers enjoyed monopoly over the Pakistani market but after the start of production of new entrants under Brownfield investment they may face stiff competition and may lose major market share.

In addition to Datsun, France's Renault and South Korea's Kia and Hyundai are also working hard to launch their cars in Pakistan.

Many believe that the cars which had a good reputation in the market in recent past would not face any difficulty in entering the market.