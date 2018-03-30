Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a two-day power suspension programme to be scheduled for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on March 24 from 10:00am to 15:00pm, Millatabad, Peshawar Road feeders, 09:00am to 15:00pm, F-10 (Kala Base), Industrial, F-2 (Chip Board), F-7 (Katchery), Shamasabad feeders, 09:30am to 15:00pm, Dina-1 (Bakrala) feeders, 09:00am to 17:00pm, Tanaza Dam feeders, 09:00am to 16:00pm, Mari Time feeders.

And on March 25, from 10:00am to 15:00pm, Millatabad, Peshawar Road feeders, 09:00am to 15:00pm, F-7 (Katchery), Ajmal Shaheed feeders, and others.

, 08:00am to 14:00pm, 6th Road, Commercial Center, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E-Block, Shaheed M.Din, Abu Bakar, Tariq Shaheed, Residential Colony, T&T, Asghar Mall, B-Block, New Malpur, Shakrial, J.M Road feeders, 09:00am to 13:00pm, HFF-3&4, HMC-1 feeders, 13:00pm to 17:00pm, HFF-1, 2 & 5, HMC-2 feeders, 09:00am to 16:00pm, Mari Time feeders, and surrounding areas of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended.