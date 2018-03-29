Share:

Man stabbed to death by elder brother

A young man was stabbed to death by his elder brother as they clashed at a wedding party in Mustafabad, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a house during a wedding party late Thursday night. The family and relatives were in deep shock over the killing. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Police identified the deceased as 22-year-old Shahbaz who was stabbed to death by his elder brother Imtiaz. The attacker managed to escape from the crime scene instantly. A member of the family told the police that both the brothers clashed after an argument over some dispute. Imtiaz got infuriated, took out a knife, and attacked Shahbaz. As a result, Shahbaz received multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he expired later. The police registered a murder case against the attacker and were investigating the killing. –Staff Reporter

Terror plan foiled, four arrested

The Punjab’s counterterrorism department on Friday claimed to have thwarted a terrorist plan by arresting four suspects during a successful operation in Multan. A CTD spokesman said the arrested terrorists belonged to terror outfit, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, and they were “planning to attack sensitive installations of law enforcement agencies in Multan.” The arrests were made during a raid near Babar Chowk, Southern Bypass Multan. The suspects were identified by police as Ahmad Noor, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Amir, and Zaheer Ahmad. The counter terror operatives also seized hand grenades, guns, and explosive material from their possession. The suspects were sent to a police facility for further interrogation. –Staff Reporter

Shop robbery

Thieves broke into a shop in the Samanabad police precincts and made off with cash and valuables worth tens of thousands of rupees. Police sources on Friday said that unidentified thieves entered the shop after breaking the locks late Thursday night. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Gamblers arrested

Police on Friday arrested at least 13 gamblers during a raid in Naseerabad. An official said that a notorious gambling den was raided by police in the Makka Colony and 13 persons were caught red handed. The gamblers were sent to the lockup after the police registered a criminal case against them. –Staff Reporter

Minister reviews blood transfusion services

Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting on Friday to review blood transfusion services and possible measures for improvement. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Director PIBT Dr Zafar Iqbal, representative of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Ashfaq and other relevant officers attended the meeting. –Staff Reporter