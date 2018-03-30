Share:

Teacher’s behavioural training recommended

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights has recommended a behavioural training of teachers in Islamabad as their rude behaviour has been a key factor behind the high ratio of school dropouts.

Two reports issued by the Ministry of Human Rights have recommended that, “Conducting regular training sessions for teachers and community leaders’ would be beneficial in order to achieve fruitful results.”

The two separate reports titled, `Situation Analysis of Out of School Children’ one of which was on `Kachi Abadies of Islamabad` while the other one was on `selected Rural Areas` of Islamabad, proposed that a proper guiding mechanism for children and their parents regarding the importance of education should also be introduced to increase the literacy rate.

The findings of the first report “Situation Analysis of out of School Children in Kachi Abadies of Islamabad”, which surveyed around 1500 households found that 1022 households have children aged between 5-16 years with the total figure of 2174 children.

Among these children, 1524 (70.1%) were never enrolled in school while 568 (87%) later dropped out due to certain reasons including the rude and inhumane behaviour of their teachers.

Likewise, “Situation Analysis of out of School Children in Selected Rural Areas of Islamabad” stated that 1261 OOSC children were identified from the 732 households of selected rural areas.

Children included in the reports belonged to Humak, Sohan, Noon and Alipur Farash among which 1079 (85.6%) never enrolled in school while 182 children (14.4%) dropped out and currently 1261 are still Out Of School (OOS). –APP

Chief Commissioner invites residents for redressal of issues

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani has asked the residents of Islamabad to come directly to his office for the redressal of their grievances. “Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will make every possible effort to resolve the problems of the residents and will provide maximum relief to them”, he said in a press statement.

While taking a round of ICT administration offices, he directed the employees to maintain punctuality and discipline at the administration offices. He also directed the assistant commissioners to ensure prompt disposal of cases and to provide quick relief to the people.

The chief commissioner also heard the complaints of the visitors on this occasion and issued on the spot directions to his staff.

He further said that the ICT administration had adopted a people friendly approach in the management of day to day official affairs and the prime objective of this policy was to mitigate the problems of the residents. He also appreciated the performance of social media and ICT Administration Facebook team.–APP