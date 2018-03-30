Share:

MIRPURE (AJK)-University of Azad Jammu Kashmir Vice Chancellor Dr Kaleem Abbasi and Founder Chairman of All Kashmir Forum Safeer Ahmed Khan were awarded Quaid-i-Azam gold medals by Tehreek-e-Istehkam-e- Pakistan Council.

Safeer Ahmed Khan has been struggling for the Kashmir cause and for their right to self-determination. They were awarded for their meritorious work for Kashmir Cause through their high intellect, academic and political fields.

Safeer Khan, through his forum, highlighted the brutalities by the Indian Forces unleashed against the innocent Kashmiris and raised voice to stop the human rights violations in Jammu Kashmir. The highly graceful award ceremony was held at Majid Nizami Auditorium on the eve of Pakistan Day in the Punjab province capital. Veteran political, academic, social, journalist & religious personalities across the country participated in the event.

AJK Varsity VC Dr Kaleem Abbasi served a lot in the education sector being a seasoned academician. He served as vice chancellor to many universities. He worked a lot for the promotion of higher education on the soil of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He is one of energetic and dedicated Kashmiri activists who launched campaigns to urge United Nations to implements their resolutions on the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

Kashmir Forum is working for human rights and non-violent solution to the prevailing Jammu Kashmir issue. The Jammu Kashmir is an issue of humanity rather than bicountry, geographical issue, he said.

Human rights activists, Kashmiri leaders and political and religious parties leaders congratulated both the legends of their respective fields hailing from AJK for securing great honour of having been awarded in acknowledgement of their meritorious services to higher education and Kashmir cause.