Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena extended full support to Islamabad in holding of SAARC Summit in Pakistan and expressed his eagerness to diversify and deepen the already good relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday received President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena.

A one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by delegation level talks in a very warm environment.

During the meetings, issues of mutual importance were discussed. Both sides expressed the hope that bilateral ties will continue to grow in the future also. Both sides agreed to diversify and deepen the bilateral relations. The Sri Lankan President extended support for holding of the SAARC Summit in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony of three MoUs took place. The MoUs are related to youth development and training of civil and diplomatic personnel. Besides the MoUs, the presentation ceremony of corneas also took place. The corneas were presented by the Sri Lankan President to the Prime Minister for treatment of visually impaired persons in Pakistan.

Both Sri Lankan President and the Prime Minister witnessed the MoU signing ceremony. The MoUs signed between the two countries included MOU between Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan and Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute of Sri Lanka.

MoU between the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs of Sri Lanka and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of youth development was also signed.

While MoU between National School of Public Policy of Pakistan and Sri Lankan Institute of Development Administration of Sri Lanka was also signed.