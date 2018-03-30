Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started restoring the H Block Park in Gulberg-III to its original form on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A road was constructed in the park on verbal orders of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Sources in the LDA said that court orders will be implemented in letter and spirit and restoration work at the park will be completed within the stipulated time.

The Supreme Court has directed LDA Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman to restore the park within 10 days to its original form. The park is located in front of Dar’s residence.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo moto case against encroachments at H Block Park where the then LDA director general had converted a single-lane road into a double-lane road. The chief justice sought explanation over construction of a road on the park land.

The road had space for parking 10 to 12 cars in front of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s house. The eastern stretch of the park was then converted into the road.

The LDA director general informed the court during the hearing that former finance minister had asked him to construct the road, but he had not received any written orders for this purpose. The DG also said around Rs2 million were spent on construction of the road.

As the chief justice issued notices to the LDA chief and Dar and summoned both of them on April 7, it has yet to be decided whether the amount spent on restoration of the park should be recovered from the LDA chief or the finance minister.

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH