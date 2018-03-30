Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing deep concerns over the increasing provocations by India, President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday warned that the unprovoked aggression by Indian security forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary was putting the regional peace at stake.

Addressing a joint military parade at Parade Ground on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the president said that Pakistan stood for peace in the region and beyond.

“Pakistan stands for peace in the region and beyond and gives the same message to those who do not want it. Our desire for peace in the region should not be misconstrued as our weakness,” he said.

Commenting on India's cross-border violations and gross human rights violation in occupied Kashmir, Hussain said that such subversive Indian tactics have put the regional peace at stake.

He said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir through a plebiscite as envisioned in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The president said that Pakistan’s foreign policy centered on endeavouring for a permanent peace in the world and non-interference in internal affairs of other countries.

Referring to the geostrategic changes taking place, he said that “today the world’s political system is not subservient to a single power and nobody can impose its will and decisions on others”.

The president noted that for peace and prosperity, it was imperative that external aggression, hegemony, expansionism and interference in the affairs of others should be avoided.

The president also cautioned against exploitation, suppression of nations and interference in the internal affairs of other countries. “Pakistan is strictly abiding by the principle of non-interference and expects the same from the world community,” he said.

Hussain said that Pakistan has also played an important role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The president lauded the armed forces for eliminating terrorism from the country under operations Raddul Fasad and Zarb-e-Azb. He announced the medal of "Tamga-i-Azam" for those who rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

Hussain also welcomed Sri Lankan President Maithripala Siriseena and troops of Turkey, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates that participated in the parade.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, three services chiefs and a large number of public also attended the ceremony.

For the first time, senior Indian military officials and diplomats posted in Islamabad attended the military parade to mark the Pakistan Day, a TV channel reported, claiming that the initiative of the Pakistani army chief was to send a message of peace to New Delhi.

The Pakistani Army invited, for the first time, Indian defence attache and senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission to join the March 23 celebrations, a senior military official told a TV channel.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the initiative came from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the idea was to send a message of peace to India.

Indian deputy high commissioner JP Singh and Defence and Military Adviser Brigadier Sanjay P Vishwasrao were among those who attended the event, according to media reports.

Indian diplomats were seen wearing caps inscribed as ‘23 March, Pakistan Day’ and watching the military parade held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad.

Earlier, after the arrival of dignitaries, the national anthem was played and the president inspected the smartly turned out contingents of the armed forces.

The spectacular and colourful joint services parade was held at Parade Ground with forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force led by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan presenting a salute to the chief guest, President Hussain.

The formations of fighter jets including F-16, JF 17, Mirage, F-17, AWACs, C-130 and P-3C Orion participated in the fly past.

Contingents of the Pakistan Army, the navy, the PAF, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad Police, Nursing Officers, Boy Scouts and Girl Guides marched past the dais presenting the salute to the chief guest and the guest of honour.

The UAE troops and a Jordanian band also participated in the parade. Engineering corps also presented its state-of-the-art equipment.

Floats depicting the culture of the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were also showcased at the parade.

This was followed by the fly past of helicopters of the Pakistan Army, the PAF and the navy.

Amidst cheers and applause by the audience, formations of Sherdils and JF-17 thunder and F-16 fighter jets presented breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers spreading a range of colours in the skies. The parade culminated with a presentation of a special song with the theme “Amn ka Nishan, Yeh Hamara Pakistan”.

Our Staff Reporter/Agencies