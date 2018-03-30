Share:

WASHINGTON - Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, has apologised to his wife Melania Trump .

In a CNN interview, Ms McDougal said she would tell the first lady she was sorry for the alleged 10-month affair and she “wouldn’t want it done to me”. She also revealed that she cried on the way home after Mr Trump offered her money during their first encounter. The president and the White House have both denied the alleged affair. “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday. “When I look back, where I was back then, I know it’s wrong,” she said in an emotional plea. “I’m really sorry for that. I know it’s a wrong thing to do.”

Ms McDougal signed a deal worth $150,000 (£106,000) to tell her story exclusively to the tabloid newspaper, the National Enquirer, in 2016. However, the article was never published and Ms McDougal insists she was tricked into silence about the relationship.

She is now suing the publication to end the deal.

Ms McDougal is one of three women who have launched law suits over affairs or sexual assault claims involving the president.