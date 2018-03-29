Share:

KARACHI - A Union Committee’s councilor of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was shot dead in an act of target killing in Orangi Town neighbourhood on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Anis Siddiqui, son of Muhammad Hanif. Police officials said that deceased was sitting at a drawing room of his house located at Toori Bangash Colony within the limits of Iqbal Market police station when at least two armed men wearing masks came and opened fire at him.

He was shot multiple times and died shortly after the incident. The armed assailants, however, managed to escape after committing a crime.

The deceased was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site and inquired about the incident.

Leaders and workers from the party also reached the hospital and shouted slogans against the incident. According to Orangi division SP Abid Baloch, apparently, it was an act of target killing while the police was investigating the case from different angles and nothing could say until the investigation completed.