Chinese firms to establish bio-fertiliser processing factory in Laos

VIENTIANE (APP/Xinhua): The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, in cooperation with China's Hunan Jinye Zhongwang Technology Co Ltd and Xuanye (Lao) Co Ltd, will establish a model organic and bio-fertiliser processing factory for clean agriculture (CA) development in Laos. A MoU was signed here the other day by Director-General of the Agriculture Department of Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Vilaysouk Khennavong, Hunan Jinye Zhongwang Vice President Huang Jian and Xuanye (Lao) President Xu Guowu, Xinhua news agency said. The ceremony was attended by Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bounkhouang Khambounheuang and Economic and Commercial Counselor of Chinese Embassy to Laos Wang Qihui along with the government officials from relevant sectors and representatives of the companies. "The ministry through the Department of Agriculture is currently encouraging Lao farmers to produce CA in two standards, Organic Agriculture (OA) and GAP to supply food safety in the domestic market," Vilaysouk said.

PTDC hosts lunch in honour of

30-member delegation from CARs

RAWALPINDI (APP): The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Friday hosted a lunch in honour of a 30-member delegation of Central Asian Republics (CARs). The delegation comprising members from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is on a six-day visit on the invitation of government of Pakistan, which started from March 19. PTDC Managing Director (MD) Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor Khan welcomed the delegates on their arrival here at a hotel, which was decorated with colorful banners, flags, and buntings. A cultural show comprising dance performances and folk music was also organized. Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor said the visit would further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Central Asian states. Pakistan was blessed with countless tourism opportunities available for all kinds of tourists. Pakistanis considered Central Asian republics as brotherly nations, he added.

He said Pakistan was completely safe and secure tourism destination for the international tourists. He said Pakistan had opened its doors for the international tourists to come and enjoy the hospitality, see and believe that the country was safe and it had the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan from Khunjerab to Karachi. Pakistan, he added, had beautiful deserts, beaches, mountains, valleys, diverse culture and rich history.

He said visa on arrival facility would be introduced for group tourists for more countries and investment opportunities/projects for joint venture in tourism & hospitality sector of Pakistan would be shared among potential investors of the CARs.

He said Central Asian countries could help Pakistan to promote tourism and remove negative propaganda against it. Development of road link and operation of direct flights by national airlines between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics was also essential for increasing tourist flow, he added.

Maduro revalues Venezuela currency over hyperinflation

CARACAS (AFP): Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced late Thursday he would re-value the crisis-wracked country's bolivar currency, cutting three zeroes from current values to combat hyperinflation. Maduro said in a televised government meeting that new bolivar bills, which divide the current value by 1,000, would begin circulating in the South American country on June 4. "I have decided to take three zeroes off the currency and remove from circulation the current banknotes and coins and put into circulation new ones from June 4," said Maduro, who is seeking re-election this year. The largest bill in circulation, the 100,000 bolivar note -- barely enough to buy a coffee in the street -- will become a 100 bolivar bill. Oil-rich Venezuela's crushing economic and political crisis has caused widespread shortages of basic goods, in addition to hyperinflation which the International Monetary Fund expects to run to 13,000 percent this year.

It is the country's second currency shift in 10 years.

In 2008, Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez launched his new currency, dubbed the "bolivar fuerte" or "strong bolivar" by removing three zeroes from the value of the old one.

TPL Life Insurance launches another

innovative product

LAHORE (PR): TPL Life Insurance has launched the first of its kind digital out patient health insurance solution – ‘TPL OPD Sahulat’, enabling its consumers to access out patient medical services via a digitally enabled cashless process through TPL Life’s website. The introduction of such services raises the bar of customer convenience and ease in the health insurance sector. This platform enables TPL Life’s customers to enjoy cashless out patient medical facilities from the comfort of their homes. The customers can now consult with various doctors online and order prescribed medicines and get them delivered to their doorstep. The platform also opens access for customers to quality lab tests. In this endeavor, TPL Life Insurance has partnered with Augment Care as its technology partner, which is also at the forefront of digitizing the healthcare segment within Pakistan. Faisal Abbasi, CEO TPL Life Insurance Ltd, said “We are constantly working towards making our customers’ health management program as easy as possible.

This platform will allow TPL Life to not only cement its position as the most innovative & technologically equipped insurance company in Pakistan but will also provide our customers with the firsthand experience of how convenient health insurance services can be and must be. We thank the team of Augment Care for collaborating with us and making it possible for us to extend such a value added proposition to our customers.”