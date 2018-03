Share:

PESHAWAR - The government has installed online custom clearance and registration system on Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.

A spokesman of Collectorate of Customs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that irregularities in export and import will be controlled with the installation of this system.

It will facilitate trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

The spokesman said more than two hundred vehicles loaded with goads are being cleared every day.