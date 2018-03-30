Share:

islamabad - Over 700 patients suffering from pollen allergy are visiting public sector hospitals of the city while the pollen count continues to increase, said official on Friday.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is treating around four hundred patients in the emergency room daily, while in two weeks the total strength of the patients has reached above 8000.

The official said that the patients also include a high ratio of children and in 500 around 150 are from the said category.

The official added that the pollen ratio has not decreased in two weeks because of the lack of rainfall in the city due to which the number of patients is rapidly increasing. The official added that 29 nebulizers and 40 beds installed specifically for pollen allergy patients are operational 24 hours of the day.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr. Waseem Khawaja talking to The Nation said that a large number of patients with respiratory problems in pollen allergy season are visiting the hospital. He also added that along with special medical facilities the two pulmonologists are also available for patients round the clock.

Spokesperson Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Dr. Shareef Astori informed The Nation that the hospital is receiving around 200 patients suffering from the allergy on a daily basis and the influx will continue till the end of the season.

He said that no serious emergency case has been received by the hospital and patients are discharged right after providing nebulizer treatment for their respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, the pollen allergy centre established by the city administration at Aabpara also received a large number of patients in its first week.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Najeeb Durrani said that the centre has been established to provide free medical treatment to its residents suffering from this allergy during the peak season.

He also said that the city administration has established separate pollen health care centres for male and females while this week the centre received a record number of patients suffering from the allergy. According to meteorological department reports the pollen count rate in sector H-8 remained highest than the other sectors of the city.