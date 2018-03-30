Share:

The Pakistan Day was celebrated at all PAF bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor. The day dawned with special prayers after Fajr for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. A guard mounting and wreath laying ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore. Air Commodore Syed Sabahat Hassan, Base Commander, Pakistan Air Force Base, Lahore was the chief guest on the occasion. A smartly-turned out contingent of PAF took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers. The chief guest laid a wreath and offered fateha at the grave of Iqbal on behalf of the air chief. –Staff Reporter