LAHORE - Under the manifesto of "Segregating Economic Aspirations from Political and Security Imperatives", the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) organised a roundtable meeting on stakeholders' perspectives for reinforcing Pakistan-Afghanistan economic connectivity.

Given the current confidence level and business stagnancy between Pakistan and Afghanistan, it was vitally important to re-establish confidence building measures, most importantly to bring the stakeholders at one platform for facilitating the process of comprehensive table talks.

In this context, PAJCCI recently organized "Af-Pak Economic Connectivity Meeting" in February 2018, which led to a significant requirement of further engaging all relevant stakeholders in identifying broader transit, and trade related issues along with preparing a draft of proposals for resolving the same.

To further the initiative, PAJCCI planned to engage all relevant chambers, think tanks, governmental bodies and embassies for deliberating on such a significant issue at hand. This roundtable session aims to discuss proposals submitted by relevant stakeholders across the border, for devising a comprehensive draft of issues and possible solutions for submission to strategic decision makers.

PAJCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala iterated that PAJCCI will utilize this avenue to identify advocacy and futuristic strategies on the basis of inputs from businesses across the border that may be presented to policy makers on both the sides for expediting the process of resolution and further strengthening the ties across the border for the greater goal of regional connectivity, prosperity and peace.